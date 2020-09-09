Magee football team, cheerleaders, coaches quarantined after player tests positive for COVID-19

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - An entire football team in Simpson county is quarantined following their exposure to the Coronavirus.
The school district is taking precautions involving all players, cheerleaders,coaches and those who they were in contact during last week’s game.
The football game at Magee High School against Collins High School resulted in the cancellation of future games after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
Sixty Magee football players, 17 cheerleaders and eight adults, including coaches and cheerleader sponsors will be in quarantine for 14 days.
The district learned Tuesday after returning from the Labor Day holiday that the football player tested positive.
Upcoming games against Natchez and Mendenhall are cancelled.
Collins has been informed of Magee’s positive COVID-19 case.
District officials say they are following State Health Department guidelines by imposing the quarantine.
“You have to quarantine them and make sure that the spread of this is limited and that’s what we’re doing,” said Simpson County School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Robert Sanders. “We want to make sure everybody’s safe and you know when you quarantine it’s very well a possibility that none of the children will be affected, but we still have to be safe”.
The Simpson County School District officials hope to reschedule its big Super Bowl against Mendenhall which was set for September 18th.
Those quarantined are scheduled to be cleared September 21st.
According to officials, the positive player did not come in contact with students on campus and fans who attended the game were not exposed.
