Kosciusko police search for suspect wanted for false pretense

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for false pretense involving a vehicle.
Police are searching for Jonathon Avery Taylor. He is known to live in the Bentonia area.
In August, Taylor allegedly acquired a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means.
The GMC Sierra possibly displays the tag number: 1AN5510.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered on Taylor’s whereabouts.
If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.
