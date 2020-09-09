Kosciusko police search for suspect wanted for false pretense

Jonathon Taylor (Source: Kosciusko Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | September 9, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated September 9 at 1:39 PM

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The Kosciusko Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for false pretense involving a vehicle.

Police are searching for Jonathon Avery Taylor. He is known to live in the Bentonia area.

In August, Taylor allegedly acquired a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500 from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means.

The GMC Sierra possibly displays the tag number: 1AN5510.

2014 GMC Sierra 2500
2014 GMC Sierra 2500 (Source: Kosciusko Police Department)

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered on Taylor’s whereabouts.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.

