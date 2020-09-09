Hinds Co. Election Commission announces changes to voting precincts, partnership with JSU

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Election Commission announced some changes for the upcoming election in November.
The commission announced on Wednesday a partnership with Jackson State University. The university has offered its Athletic and Assembly (AA) Center and E-Center as polling locations in the event of an emergency due to COVID-19.
“We, here in Hinds County, put in an emergency contingency plan and the university has stepped up to offer their facilities to help us accommodate that,” said Toni Johnson, District 2 Election Commissioner.
“Any time Jackson State can partner with the county and partner with the election commission to encourage more voting and to encourage more participation, we’re always happy to do that,” said Thomas Hudson, Acting President of Jackson State.
The commission also announced four voting precinct changes:
- Precinct 45, St. Phillips Episcopal Church, has changed from to McCloud Elementary in Jackson.
- District 2, Precinct PN (Federation Towers), has changed to Sumner Hill High School in Clinton.
- Precinct 26, True Worship Church Ministry, has moved to Fire Station 15 in Jackson.
- Precinct 49, Jackson State Univerisity, students will be voting at the AA Center.
Johnson stated that Hinds County has sent out 7,018 postcards to notify voters of the precinct changes.
