First Alert Forecast: summery heat persists; rain chances increase this weekend

EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching front will bring a substantial cool down to the Great Plains but will stay mainly west of our area through much of the extended forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily amid a risk for scattered, mainly, afternoon storms to flare up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s – typical fare for mid-September. The front may pass through the region later next week, but the cooler air that brought down across the Plains will have faded by that point in time.