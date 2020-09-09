First Alert Forecast: summery heat persists; rain chances increase this weekend

WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine will greet many heading out the door for your Wednesday; a few puffy cumulus clouds may yield an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon hours. Expect highs into top out in the lower 90s. Storms will fade after sunset with lows dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s amid clearing skies.
THURSDAY: High pressure holds firm over the area, keeping temperatures toasty and rain chances at a minimum. Expect highs in the lower and middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, though many remain dry again. Storms that do flare up will fizzle quickly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An approaching front will bring a substantial cool down to the Great Plains but will stay mainly west of our area through much of the extended forecast. Expect a mix of clouds and sun daily amid a risk for scattered, mainly, afternoon storms to flare up. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s – typical fare for mid-September. The front may pass through the region later next week, but the cooler air that brought down across the Plains will have faded by that point in time.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic remains very active with one wave nearing the Carolina coast that will provide tropical rains and surf issues through mid-late week. Another wave will pushing off western Africa and will have ‘high’ chance for development as it is expected to trek westward into next week. Paulette and Rene both look to be more of ‘fish storms’ - both likely to stay away from the US mainland, though Paulette may get close to Bermuda by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.