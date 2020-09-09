JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Horry said, “I say, 'Dude I don’t care what’s going on because at the end of the day I want you coming home to me. If you have to lay down on the ground and they kick you, beat you, at least you’re going to go the hospital and you’re going to come home to me.”
That was former NBA great and now commentator, Robert Horry, talking about his own sons after 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who is black, was shot 7 times in the back by a white Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer.
It’s a sentiment shared by many African American fathers who feel compelled to have “The Talk” with their sons about interacting with police.
We continued our conversation, Tuesday, with former Judge and Jackson Attorney Robert Gibbs and Jackson insurance agent Charles Simpson in part two of our series, Conversations-Black Father to Son.
“To those white dads who say well, I tell my son the same thing, What’s the big deal. It’s not about race. How would you respond to that?” asked Howard Ballou
Charles Simpson replied, ″How I respond. Um. It’s hard. It’s a different world. I mean, I don’t want to say life it unfair, but it is unfair. You know the average kid get pulled over in a nice car, nice neighborhood; no problem. Put my kid in a nice car, in a nice neighborhood, what chu doin? Where you going? I mean, what’s the problem? So, it is a black and white issue, you know, no matter how you try to look at it and sugar coat it. I just tell him, the best thing to do is son, just be respectful and they can do things and say things you can’t, so don’t do it. That’s all I tell you."
Howard Ballou said, “Robert, let me get you to respond to that as well, because, sometimes even all of those precautions that we give our sons, and I’ve had the same conversation with my 3 sons, you know, as they started driving and I’m nervous every time I get that call as well. Sometimes, you know, yes sir and no sir and yes ma’am and no ma’am, is not enough. So, how do you respond to the white Dads who say, you know, you’re making a big deal out of nothing?”
Robert Gibbs said, “Well, I think the evidence shows that it’s not a big deal out of nothing. You mentioned earlier the Jacob Blakes. You mentioned the George Floyds. There are so many others that we have evidence of, that when a black male was confronted by a white police officer, the outcomes was different than what a white Dad may have with his or her son. I think what you see is, there is a fear, I believe, out there of black males. I don’t know if the police officer feels the black male is going to be stronger or be in a position that he can overpower them, but they want to take the position of keeping the black male down. Therefore, they pull the weapons sooner. Therefore, they pull out a taser sooner. They pull out a baton sooner, then they would with that white child, so while I understand that white parents also need to have that conversation with children, it’s not as prevalent as it is the black community because we see it everyday and I think the George Floyd situation brought it to such a head, where a lot of people had to recognize that this is a problem and it’s a problem that we’ve had for awhile, systemic, as we call it, but it’s a problem that had never shown it’s ugly head to the extent that it did with George Floyd, but when it happened with George Floyd, a lot of people said, hey wait a minute, that happened in my community. That happened to someone I know. Now, we are talking about it a lot more and I think it’s necessary and I think once the issues are brought to a forefront, it brings the awareness, because a lot of times the officer may not know that they’re being discriminatory. They may not know that they’re putting one particular race at a disadvantage and they don’t think that they’re doing it to another. But by bringing it to the forefront as the George Floyd and now the Jacob Blake situation has, I think people are recognizing that there is a problem, that there is a double standard and maybe when we point it out, then you can start seeing people change.”
Howard Ballou said, “And you know, I’m a big advocate, backer of law enforcement and by no means is it a broad stroke painting of all police officers. I think, personally, you know, the large majority are hard working men and women who are trying to protect us, you know, as well as save our lives and having said that, what needs to be done, I mean certainly, I don’t think people really mean defund the police; what needs to be done to turn this around, to heighten awareness so that it’s a level playing field and African American males aren’t immediately met with deadly force?”
We will conclude our Conversation-Black Father to Son Wednesday night at 10 pm with an answer to that question and some final thoughts from our Dads, about the future.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.