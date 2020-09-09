Conversations: Black father to son

Robert Gibbs said, “Well, I think the evidence shows that it’s not a big deal out of nothing. You mentioned earlier the Jacob Blakes. You mentioned the George Floyds. There are so many others that we have evidence of, that when a black male was confronted by a white police officer, the outcomes was different than what a white Dad may have with his or her son. I think what you see is, there is a fear, I believe, out there of black males. I don’t know if the police officer feels the black male is going to be stronger or be in a position that he can overpower them, but they want to take the position of keeping the black male down. Therefore, they pull the weapons sooner. Therefore, they pull out a taser sooner. They pull out a baton sooner, then they would with that white child, so while I understand that white parents also need to have that conversation with children, it’s not as prevalent as it is the black community because we see it everyday and I think the George Floyd situation brought it to such a head, where a lot of people had to recognize that this is a problem and it’s a problem that we’ve had for awhile, systemic, as we call it, but it’s a problem that had never shown it’s ugly head to the extent that it did with George Floyd, but when it happened with George Floyd, a lot of people said, hey wait a minute, that happened in my community. That happened to someone I know. Now, we are talking about it a lot more and I think it’s necessary and I think once the issues are brought to a forefront, it brings the awareness, because a lot of times the officer may not know that they’re being discriminatory. They may not know that they’re putting one particular race at a disadvantage and they don’t think that they’re doing it to another. But by bringing it to the forefront as the George Floyd and now the Jacob Blake situation has, I think people are recognizing that there is a problem, that there is a double standard and maybe when we point it out, then you can start seeing people change.”