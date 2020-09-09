JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each night since Monday, two African American fathers have shared their concerns over the unequal treatment of black males by white law enforcement officers in light of cases like the killing of George Floyd and Jacob Blake, shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha, Wisconsin police...
On Wednesday, 3 On Your Side aired the conclusion of Conversations-Black Father to Son with Jackson attorney and former Judge Robert Gibbs, the father of a 25-year-old son and Jackson insurance agent Charles Simpson, the father of a 14-year-old son.
Howard Ballou said, “You know I’m a big advocate, backer of law enforcement. By no means is it a broad stroke painting of all police officers. I think, personally, that, you know, the large majority are hard working men and women who are trying to protect us as well as save our lives. Having said that, what needs to be done, I mean certainly I don’t think people really mean defund the police; what needs to be done to turn this around, to heighten awareness so that it’s a level playing field and African Americans males aren’t immediately met with deadly force.”
Charles Simpson said, "I need it needs to more training as far as police officers and more involvement, you know, getting to know the community and getting to know your African American kids that everybody don’t drive a hoopty, you might, your kid might have a Mercedes or a BMW, so some training, hey, just because I see an African American kid driving a nice car, don’t necessarily mean he’s a dope dealer or he stole it, so I think the awareness in police officers in training will help especially engagement with these teenagers.
Howard Ballou asked, “So there’s some stereotyping going on?”
Charles Simpson replied, " Oh yeah. I really do."
Howard Ballou said, “Robert, let me ask the same thing. What’s it going to take to turn this around?”
Robert Gibbs replied, "Well, I think you’re seeing it now. The whole United States and other countries, for that matter, have recognized that this is a problem. That’s the reason we’ve seen marches, rallies, protests throughout the country, because of this. I think there’s a lot of nasty rhetoric from the top positions in this country that is stirring it up some, but the community at large is saying we’re tired of this. We don’t want that double standard. And again, I’m like you, Howard, I’m a friend of law enforcement. I think we have to have law enforcement. I mean, if you look at our community here in Jackson, all of the crime we’ve had over the last several months, we need law enforcement. We need more law enforcement. But there are some bad apples, always, and those bad apples are the ones, usually the ones that were doing the things that are not coming to the forefront. I agree with Charles, we may need more training for some of our police officers, but now that this is now forefront issue where people are talking about it, you wouldn’t have this interview today, if this was not an issue that has come to the forefront. So, once we start talking about these issues, I think you’re going to see people doing something about the issues; even talking about defunding police is bringing the issue to the forefront and when people understand what that means, I don’t think they’re going to necessarily say that’s the answer, but it does bring the discussion out that needs to be had, so that we can start making changes.
Howard Ballou said, “You know, we can argue that it’s so unfair that we, as black dads, have to have this conversation with our Black sons. A question for the both of you. Do you think we’ll get to a point where this won’t be the case?”
Robert Gibbs responded, " I hope so Howard. You know, just a couple of days ago, we had a 50th anniversary of the march on Washington. Martin Luther King, junior’s granddaughter was one of the speakers. She talked about her granddad’s dream how things have changed, but we still have a long way to go. So, I think from 50 years ago when they marched on Washington, things have improved. We are getting; we do have a long way to go, but as we, as these issues are constantly brought to the forefront and people start dealing with these issues; leaders, governmental leaders are going to deal with it too; coffers of the city or the state are gonna be affected by lawsuits and I think there will be a better day. You know, I would’ve thought, I would say this, that after George Floyd, we wouldn’t have seen the Jacob Blake, but we did, so there’s still a long way to go, but I think we will eventually get there.
Howard Ballou said, “Charles, same question. Are you hopeful?”
Charles Simpson replied, “I’m hopeful it changes, but do I think we will never have this conversation? No. We will always have it. It’s just a matter of holding officers or those wrong accountable and with penalties and you know, I know we got judicial system, but if it just didn’t take so long and you see some prosecution and you see some jail time, of a bad apple, so to speak, that’s going to trickle down. Whoo, that’s the cost, so, I think we getting better with dialogue, but will it ever change as far as ever? No. Not in my opinion.”
By the way, both men also have daughters and they have had the same conversation with them.
Sincerest thanks to Mr. Gibbs and Mr. Simpson for participating in this conversation.
