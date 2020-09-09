Conversations: Black Father to Son

Robert Gibbs replied, "Well, I think you’re seeing it now. The whole United States and other countries, for that matter, have recognized that this is a problem. That’s the reason we’ve seen marches, rallies, protests throughout the country, because of this. I think there’s a lot of nasty rhetoric from the top positions in this country that is stirring it up some, but the community at large is saying we’re tired of this. We don’t want that double standard. And again, I’m like you, Howard, I’m a friend of law enforcement. I think we have to have law enforcement. I mean, if you look at our community here in Jackson, all of the crime we’ve had over the last several months, we need law enforcement. We need more law enforcement. But there are some bad apples, always, and those bad apples are the ones, usually the ones that were doing the things that are not coming to the forefront. I agree with Charles, we may need more training for some of our police officers, but now that this is now forefront issue where people are talking about it, you wouldn’t have this interview today, if this was not an issue that has come to the forefront. So, once we start talking about these issues, I think you’re going to see people doing something about the issues; even talking about defunding police is bringing the issue to the forefront and when people understand what that means, I don’t think they’re going to necessarily say that’s the answer, but it does bring the discussion out that needs to be had, so that we can start making changes.