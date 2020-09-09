Brandon church and Molina Healthcare join forces to address food insecurity in the community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Food insecurity has become a major issue for many families since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Molina Healthcare is teaming up with a Rankin County church to provide free meals for the community.
It was Free Food Truck Day at True Vine Baptist Church in Brandon. Molina has been hosting the Food Truck Days across the state to help individuals and families struggling with hunger since the coronavirus pandemic.
True Vine Church provides food services through one of its ministries every Tuesday and Thursday. Members and their pastor say they have seen a significant increase in the number of families dealing with food insecurity.
Pastor Stanley James said, “we’re providing for, we initially planned for 200. But we probably are expecting more because we started setting up around 11 and so people started arriving about 11:30 and so its been non-stop.”
Michele Jones, Community Engagement Manager for Molina Healthcare said, “right now with the pandemic going on there’s a great desire and need. Right in Mississippi right now, there’s a major need. The food disparity that everybody is going through, so to be able to help out and to be able to supply these lunches today it’s huge.”
Molina has also set up the Food Truck Days in the Mississippi Delta to deliver the free meals. In addition to lunch, the group also provides books for children.
Lewis Rainey, a Deacon at True Vine says this offers the church an opportunity to stay connected to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
