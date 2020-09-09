Arrowhead Archery at Traceway Park holds grand opening ceremony

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Clinton held a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new Arrowhead Archery at Traceway Park.
The new archery range is located at 200 Soccer Row and features a covered shooting shed, 3-D range and equipment room.
All shooters must have an Arrowhead Archery Membership or day pass to use the facility. You can buy the passes at the Clinton Parks and Recreation office and there will be an online payment portal to by memberships and day passes.
Adam Wade is director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Clinton.
Wade said, “It’s the only one that a city has taken on to be able to open for themselves. This archery range will be open to the public and it will also be closed at times for private events and private events, such as tournaments and things like that.”
“But the vision behind this is that we’re able to become a partnership with Mississippi College, City of Clinton, Clinton Public School District and Clinton Christian Academy to sit and bring archery to Mississippi and, not to Mississippi but Clinton.” Wade continued.
City officials hope the range will be a place for novices and experts to enjoy the rapidly growing sport.
The number of Americans participating in archery was about 21.6 million a few years ago, according to Arrowhead Archery officials.
