Vicksburg’s tourism industry looking to bounce back after COVID shutdowns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is continuing to reopen to tourists, hoping to rebound from the pandemic and boost the economy.
Tourism is a major component of Vicksburg’s economy, but the fear of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders put a strain on the industry in the River City.
“Currently year-to-date we were down 13 percent, and we had estimated being up 5 percent, so we are seeing some major effects,” said Laura Beth Strickland.
Strickland is the executive director of the Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“We are starting to see the effects of a small rebound. We are still seeing the impact of the pandemic and we miss our riverboat traffic. But our attractions are opening and we are starting to welcome visitors again,” she said.
She also points to the Vicksburg National Military Park, museums, casinos as well as new businesses slowly reopening. The city expects tourists to start flooding the city once again.
“We’re still trying to get visitors here and let them know how they can safely visit, but it feels like we’re headed back in the right direction.”
“COVID-19 has affected everyone all over this country, but, at the same time, we cannot dwell on it, we have to move forward,” said Vicksburg’s Mayor George Flaggs.
Flaggs says Vicksburg’s sales tax collections have increased over the past two months in this pandemic. He admits there is still more that can be done to rebound. The city is currently blocking off a portion of the downtown district on weekends to allow for more pedestrian traffic and to bring attention to local businesses.
“What we are trying to do is make Vicksburg attractive like no other city, so people can come to Vicksburg and be part of Vicksburg and, at the same time, it helps raise revenue, and, at the same time, we move away from worrying about COVID.”
