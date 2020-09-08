Vicksburg 17-year-old arrested after 14-year-old shot in the heart

(Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | September 8, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:42 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Vicksburg.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday on Bowmar Avenue.

Police say the 14-year-old was walking in a group along the street when he was shot. Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Keiyln Cessna.

He died from a gunshot wound to the heart.

Kevon Dulaney has been arrested in Cessna’s shooting death after a family member turned him in to police Tuesday afternoon.

The initial appearance is set for 4 or 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. He will officially be charged at that time.

