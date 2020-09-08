Vicksburg teen given $1 million bond, charged with 1st degree murder in shooting death of 14-year-old

Vicksburg teen given $1 million bond, charged with 1st degree murder in shooting death of 14-year-old
Kevon Dulaney, 17 (Source: Vicksburg Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant | September 8, 2020 at 6:33 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:28 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Vicksburg.

The shooting happened just before midnight Monday on Bowmar Avenue.

Police say the 14-year-old was walking in a group along the street when he was shot. Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Keiyln Cessna.

He died from a gunshot wound to the heart.

Kevon Dulaney was arrested in Cessna’s shooting death after a family member turned him in to police Tuesday afternoon.

He has been given a $1 million dollar bond and has been charged with 1st degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.