Vicksburg teen given $1 million bond, charged with 1st degree murder in shooting death of 14-year-old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in Vicksburg.
The shooting happened just before midnight Monday on Bowmar Avenue.
Police say the 14-year-old was walking in a group along the street when he was shot. Coroner Doug Huskey identified the victim as Keiyln Cessna.
He died from a gunshot wound to the heart.
Kevon Dulaney was arrested in Cessna’s shooting death after a family member turned him in to police Tuesday afternoon.
He has been given a $1 million dollar bond and has been charged with 1st degree murder.
