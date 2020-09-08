Three teachers, two students test positive for COVID-19 in Clinton Public School District

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District is reporting three teachers and two students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
One teacher works at the Clinton’s Career and Technical Education Center and the other two teachers are at Sumner Hill.
No students were exposed or found to be in close contact with the positive cases and have not been forced to go into a 14-day quarantine.
One student at Clinton Park and one student at Lovett reported testing positive for COVID-19. After contact tracing was completed, no other students or teachers have been required to quarantine for 14-days.
CPSD has reported the positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education. Neither MSDH nor MDE require schools to report this information to the general public.
