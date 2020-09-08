Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are back in the 90s again today. The humidity is slightly higher than yesterday but will only creep up slowly over the coming days. As a result, we don’t expect the temperature to change much, mainly get to around the 90 over the coming days, but the humidity will make it feel hotter, closer to 100 degrees in the afternoons and evening. Only a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower Wednesday through Friday, followed by a better chance of rain this weekend and early next week. There are continued signs of a cool front heading our way that may change our weather significantly next week by bringing down our highs into the 80s with lows in the 60s. For now, we are monitoring a snowstorm in the Rockies after it was the 90s there yesterday. We also have two tropical storms in the eastern Atlantic, but nothing closer to here to worry about. Both systems, Paulette and Rene, are expected to head out to sea, before making landfall. Winds will be from the east or northeast tonight and Wednesday at around 5mph. Average high is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 7:14pm.