Seven fatalities reported by MHP over Labor Day weekend, more than 9,400 citations issued

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Labor Day enforcement period which began Friday, September 4, at midnight and ended Monday, September 7 at midnight.
Over the weekend, MHP issued 9,426 citations which included 184 DUI arrests and 519 seatbelt citations.
121 motor vehicle crashes were also investigated which included 47 injuries and seven fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates.
We are disappointed in the increase of fatalities during this Labor Day period compared to the 2019 period," said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “These statistics reminds us that we have to continue to educate the public on how speeding, not wearing seatbelts, and impaired & distracted driving play a huge role in traffic fatalities.”
One deadly crash was reported in the Pine Belt last night.
On Monday, around 11:30 p.m., MHP responded to a traffic crash on MS42 in Perry County.
A 1989 GMC pickup driven by Conner R. Landrum, 21, of Ovett, MS was traveling eastbound on MS42. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with an embankment.
Conner R. Landrum received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.
We ask that everyone continues to travel safely.
