Ronny Thompson, 59
Close up Crime Scene (Source: Gray News)
By C.J. LeMaster | September 8, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 1:16 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ronny Thompson, a 59-year-old man, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after succumbing to injuries from a fall and assault, according to police.

A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that it happened a day earlier in the 1600 block of University Boulevard sometime after 2 a.m.

JPD said it’s believed Thompson was assaulted by another man.

Investigators believe Thompson then fell as a result of the assault and struck his head.

He died after being hospitalized.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and a motive has not yet been determined.

