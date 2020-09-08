Ronny Thompson, 59

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ronny Thompson, a 59-year-old man, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, after succumbing to injuries from a fall and assault, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that it happened a day earlier in the 1600 block of University Boulevard sometime after 2 a.m.
JPD said it’s believed Thompson was assaulted by another man.
Investigators believe Thompson then fell as a result of the assault and struck his head.
He died after being hospitalized.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and a motive has not yet been determined.
