One tests positive for coronavirus, 45 quarantined in Madison County School District

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison County School District is reporting one case of the coronavirus as of September 8.
They are also reporting a total of 45 people are quarantining.
The number of positive cases reported includes both staff and students who have been inside of a building 48 hours prior to onset of symptoms.
Each time a person tests positive, administrators conduct contact tracing to find those who have been in close contact with the positive case.
Close contact is defined by the Mississippi Department of Health is being within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.