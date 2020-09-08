Man shot, killed in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed in Downtown Jackson on Monday night.
The shooting happened on Commerce Street just before 11 p.m.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
There’s no word on a suspect, other than a dark sedan was seen in the area just before shots were fired.
It was the third homicide reported in the city on Labor Day. A man was shot and killed while sitting in his car near 8 p.m. on Edwards Avenue. In the early morning hours, a 19-year-old was shot and killed on Johnston Street.
