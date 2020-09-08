Former Mississippi governor urges people to vote against medical marijuana initiative

“This out-of-state industry has devised a scheme to give themselves special protections in our state constitution and they won’t pay any sales taxes – so no money for our schools, roads or cities. They want a free ride, but there’s good news. We can stop them. All we have to do is vote NO to Initiative 65 and tell the marijuana industry they are not going to get a free ride in Mississippi,” reads Bryant’s op-ed, which is dated Sept. 3, 2020.