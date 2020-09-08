First Alert Forecast: summery heat continues post-Labor Day

TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school, post-holiday weekend; more September heat will get us back into the groove of things. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, though many will remain dry.
WEDNESDAY: Once again, sunshine will greet many heading out the door for your Wednesday; a few puffy cumulus clouds may yield an isolated shower or storm by the afternoon hours. Expect highs into top out in the lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The long range forecast full depends on the passage (or not) of a front that will be swing Denver, Colorado from the 90s on Labor Day, into the 30s with snow by Tuesday morning. The system is expected to blast through the Plains states – but slow down as it begins to turn farther east. As of now, the coolest air will remain north and west of our region. A stalled front nearby to the region will spark a scattering of storms into the weekend and next week.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system; now featuring Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression 18 in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Multiple waves coming off west Africa have medium to high chances of development into the weekend and early next week as the Main Development Region become highly favorable for development. Expect a flurry of activity into this week with multiple systems on the board. In the short term, no immediate US threats.
