First Alert Forecast: summery heat continues post-Labor Day

EXTENDED FORECAST: The long range forecast full depends on the passage (or not) of a front that will be swing Denver, Colorado from the 90s on Labor Day, into the 30s with snow by Tuesday morning. The system is expected to blast through the Plains states – but slow down as it begins to turn farther east. As of now, the coolest air will remain north and west of our region. A stalled front nearby to the region will spark a scattering of storms into the weekend and next week.