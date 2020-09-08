Fannye Cook natural area gets new timeline for opening

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - It was introduced four years ago as an urban natural recreation area larger than Central Park.
Since then the progress of the Fannye Cook natural area in Flowood has remained mostly silent.
Now Wildlife Mississippi, the group building the project, says they’re 2-3 years from opening.
Behind the scenes Wildlife Mississippi says they’ve been working on permitting with the Army Corp Of Engineers and MDOT who gifted them the wetland mitigation bank.
James Cummins Executive Director of Wildlife Mississippi says, “Because it has sensitive areas such as wetlands and streams we’re working with M.D.O.T. [and] working with the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure that our plan that we have we either minimize those impacts or we try to avoid any impacts to wetlands and streams.”
Wildlife Mississippi’s vision for the property is now much more than a nature recreation spot.
Several buildings are now in the plans including a field lab museum and pavilion which will extend the cost and timeline in the project.
“If you kind of look at our revised timeline short term I think we’re in the two to three-year timeframe in terms of completing our trails and completing the system where we can open to the public. Which may take a little bit longer or more of the buildings and structures that would be utilized like cross laminated timber or or mass timber in construction there,” said Cummins.
Wildlife Mississippi has $500,00 dedicated towards the project.
Conservation and nature education is now their overall goal.
James Cummins said, “Well it may take a little bit longer is building an educational center, building a really nice pavilion, building things that can really provide an educational and recreational opportunities and highlight the use of Mississippi building products.”
