Elroy Rankin, 61

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Elroy Rankin, a 61-year-old man, was found dead Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, after an apparent shooting, according to police.
A spokesperson with the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter that it happened in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue at approximately 7 a.m.
Investigators say Rankin was found with multiple wounds.
Surveillance video shows the man believed to be responsible, but police have not yet identified the gunman.
No motive has been determined in the case.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.