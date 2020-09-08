Demarian Melvin, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Demarian Melvin, a 32-year-old man, was found dead Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, by a resident in the western part of the city, according to Jackson police.
An official post from the department on Twitter indicated the victim had been found on Capers Avenue near Monument Street at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Further investigation revealed Melvin appeared to have been shot multiple times and had likely been there no more than a day.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and no motive has been determined.
