Darrius Lockhart, 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Darrius Lockhart, a 19-year-old man, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a shooting in the northwest part of the city, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Jackson Police Department posted on Twitter the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Johnston Avenue just after midnight.
Investigators say Lockhart was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
JPD said residents heard several shots, but has not made any arrests or determined a motive in the case.
