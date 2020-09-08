Conversations: Black Father to Son - Pt. 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Horry said, “And it’s hard to tell your 14-year-old son, I worry about him when he walks out that door. I have a 21-year-old son. I worry about him. Black men are endangered species, pretty much.”
Very powerful words from an emotional Robert Horry, the former NBA player and now commentator after viewing the video of 29-year-old Jacob Blake being shot 7 times in the back by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Horry, like so many other African-American fathers has had the “conversation” with his sons about how to deal with police. Most certainly it is a conversation many white dads have with their sons, but many Black dads feel like “the talk” is a matter of life or death.
Two metro area fathers, local attorney and former Judge Robert Gibbs, has a 25-year-old son and Jackson insurance agent Charles Simpson has a 14-year-old son. Both men shared their thoughts on the cases creating racial unrest and conversations they are having with their sons when it comes to police encounters.
For the next three nights, I will share portions of our conversation: Black Father to Son.
Robert Gibbs was asked, “Are you concerned after what you see on an almost daily basis regarding interactions with police and African-American... are you concerned over the safety of your sons?”
Gibbs replied, “Howard, I don’t think any parent can say that they’re not concerned when you have a Black male child. I can tell you every time my son calls me and I hear his voice on the other line, I get that nervousness as to why are you calling. Is it going to be one of those types incidents and, fortunately, it has not been. You know, we’ve had the talk which I believe Charles was just talking about. He’s going to have when his child is driving. When my son started driving, we had that conversation because I know that it is easy for a white law enforcement officer to see a young Black male driving a nice looking vehicle and you stop him for no reason or any reason and you have to know how to react to those situations. I saw the Robert Horry interview and he just cried and he said he wants his son to come home. I think all of us are in that position that if our children are confronted by law enforcement officers, there’s a certain protocol that we want them to react to so that they will come home.”
I asked Gibbs, “That talk that African-American dads have with their African-American sons, tell me what you told your son, Justis, when he... it was time for him to get out there in the world? In regards to dealing with police officers.”
He replied, “Well, number one, I told him if he ever is stopped, number one... stop. You don’t flee. You don’t try to run. You stop. And once you stop, you put your arms, your hands where the police officer can see them, preferably on your steering wheel. You don’t make any sudden movements and you always say ’yes sir’ or ’yes ma’am’ or ’no ma’am,’ ‘no sir’ to the officer when the questions is asked. Don’t be smart, don’t be smart-alecky. Answer the questions directly and appropriately and, if you can, have your phone somewhere nearby so you can record the conversations. You know, one of the benefits now, a lot of the law enforcement have body cams. When my son started driving, there were no body cams and usually when a police officer make out a report, it’s going to be as that police officer saw it, not so much as the person who he stopped or who he arrested saw it. So, so if you can put your telephone in a position where you can at least record the words, possibly a video of it, it will certainly put you in a better position to deal with it later on. But the main point is to follow the direction of the officer so there won’t be a confrontation. And I don’t mind you getting a ticket. I don’t even mind if you get arrested, but put me in a position that I can get you and you can come home.”
I asked Charles Simpson the same question and what he is telling his 14-year-old as he prepares to become a driver.
Simpson replied, “Well, this is just ironic. We were just talking and I asked him, ’If you were to drive and get pulled over, what would you do?’ And his first thing was, he just grabbed his hands out. I said, ’Nah son, you don’t just suddenly put your hands out on the dash.’ I said, ’Pull over. Don’t panic. Stay calm. And the main thing, if it’s a disagreement and you feel like you’re being mistreated, don’t argue with that officer.’ I said, ’You can’t win on the street, but you can win in a courthouse.’ First of all and I said, ’Hey, if you get a ticket, we can deal with that. If you get arrested, we can deal with that. I need you to come home, so don’t argue.’ Same thing as Judge Gibbs said. If it’s a ma’am or a woman or police officer guy, it’s yessir, no sir, officer, you know, don’t be smart-alecking. I said, ’You cannot win on the street.’ That’s the main thing I’m trying to teach him, because he’s actually in Drivers Ed. Now, so it’s just a matter of time, but the main thing is like judge said, you know, don’t make no sudden moves. You have enough data storage on your camera, just hit the record button and put it down. You know, you might can’t video but that sound button will be there where you can hear what happened.”
I asked both men, “You know, to those white dads who say ’Well, I tell my son the same thing, I mean, it’s not a big deal. It’s not about race.’ How would you respond to that?”
Tomorrow night at ten on WLBT, you’ll hear their answers to that question as we continue our conversation: Black Father to Son.
