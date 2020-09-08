Conversations: Black Father to Son - Pt. 1

He replied, “Well, number one, I told him if he ever is stopped, number one... stop. You don’t flee. You don’t try to run. You stop. And once you stop, you put your arms, your hands where the police officer can see them, preferably on your steering wheel. You don’t make any sudden movements and you always say ’yes sir’ or ’yes ma’am’ or ’no ma’am,’ ‘no sir’ to the officer when the questions is asked. Don’t be smart, don’t be smart-alecky. Answer the questions directly and appropriately and, if you can, have your phone somewhere nearby so you can record the conversations. You know, one of the benefits now, a lot of the law enforcement have body cams. When my son started driving, there were no body cams and usually when a police officer make out a report, it’s going to be as that police officer saw it, not so much as the person who he stopped or who he arrested saw it. So, so if you can put your telephone in a position where you can at least record the words, possibly a video of it, it will certainly put you in a better position to deal with it later on. But the main point is to follow the direction of the officer so there won’t be a confrontation. And I don’t mind you getting a ticket. I don’t even mind if you get arrested, but put me in a position that I can get you and you can come home.”