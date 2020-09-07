15-year-old charged with murder after teenager found shot multiple times in Warren Co.

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County deputies are investigating an early morning homicide on Monday, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.
Authorities said they received multiple calls just after midnight about gunshots fired on Abraham Drive.
Sheriff Martin Pace said when deputies arrived at the scene an 18-year-old teen was found shot multiple times.
First responders transferred the victim to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. Huskey has since identified the teen as Ethan Powell.
Kemond Urell Jones, 15, has been arrested and charged with murder.
