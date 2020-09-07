Teenager found shot multiple times in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County deputies are investigating an early morning homicide on Monday, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.
Authorities said they received multiple calls just after midnight about gunshots fired on Abraham Drive.
Sheriff Martin Pace said when deputies arrived at the scene an 18-year-old teen was found shot multiple times.
First responders transferred the victim to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Sheriff Pace asks anyone with information to contact his office at 601-636-1761 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
