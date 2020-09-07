Power outage at Clinton Junior High School to affect school day Tuesday

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A power outage at Clinton Junior High School will affect the school day for Tuesday, September 8.
Students in grades 7th-12th will return to campus on Tuesday in a hybrid format with Team Clinton reporting to campus.
However, due to the power outage, students in grades 7th-8th will not have class on September 8, virtually or on campus.
Students who attend CJHS who are part of Team Clinton will report to campus on Wednesday, September 9 while students who are part of Team Arrows will participate virtually.
All other campuses will continue with instruction in the hybrid format.
Students in grades K-6th and 9th-12th who are part of Team Clinton will report to campus. Students in grades K-6th and 9th-12th who are part of Team Arrows will commence with virtual instruction.
