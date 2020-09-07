Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic right now. Paulette and Rene are in the eastern Atlantic and expected to turn out to sea this week. That’s great news for us, but we are just about in the peak of hurricane season where we should be seeing more storms and things are just a tad quieter right now. High pressure is positioned just right to keep the storms turning out to sea and also have drier air positioned over us. It will still be hot, with gradual increasing humidity this week and into the weekend with a chance for afternoon showers and storms. As far as cooler weather is concerned, we are not expecting too much of a cool down at this point in time, despite a large portion of the country seeing cooler weather. Southeast winds tonight and Tuesday at 5mph with clear skies tonight and lows by morning in the 60s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s and it will stay in the lower 90s for the rest of this week and into the weekend, with just a slight chance for afternoon and evening showers. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s. Average high this time of year is 89 and the average low is 68. Sunrise is 6:40am and the sunset is 7:15pm.