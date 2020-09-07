MBI seeks public’s help to identify man found dead in Clarke County

CLARKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim found dead on the side of a road.
MBI is assisting the Clarke County Sheriff Department in the death investigation.
Authorities say a black male was found on the side of MS Highway 18, east of Pachuta.
Investigators said the man is between the ages of 50 and 60 years old. He is about 5′8 to 5′10 tall and weighs approximately 240-260 pounds.
The man had a cross on a silver-colored chain around his neck.
If you have any information please call the Clarke County Sherriff’s Office at (601) 776-3956 or the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H at (601) 693-1926.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.