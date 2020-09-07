Many try to stick to Labor Day traditions during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The pandemic could have impacted Labor Day celebrations, but people at Lefluers Bluff State Park were doing what they normally do.
Many in the metro ventured out to do everything from shopping to enjoying nature. Some spent Labor Day communing with nature by visiting Knox the giraffe at the Jackson Zoo.
Kids got to see the animals while enjoying the last official holiday of summer. Best friends Lively Hawkins and Andreah Gulledge brought their kids to celebrate Labor Day.
“I continue to get the Jackson Zoo emails, and I saw that today they were gonna be open,” said Hawkins. “So I was like it’s $5.00 and $8.00 for adults. So we should and it was just cheap enough where we can come out and spend the whole day here.”
Erin Martin and Erica Guillory took their kids to the zoo. Martin’s son Ryals is celebrating his birthday along with the the moms who don’t want the pandemic to always be on their children’s minds.
“We just try to do more outside with the kids, and we just want them to still be kids and have fun,” said Martin. “So we’re trying to be safe but also let them get out some energy and have a good time.”
Others were shopping Labor Day. They strolled through the Outlets of Mississippi to take advantage of Labor Day deals. Then, of course, there’s the traditional barbecuing. Families gathered at Lefluer Bluff State Park for a day of fun.
Along the shores of Mayes Lake there were a few people casting their rods in hopes of a catch.
