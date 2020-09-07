Kenneth Stokes feeds first responders on Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of first responders here in the Capital City had to work this holiday, but that didn’t mean they had to go without a good home cooked meal.
Monday in Ward 3, first responders were treated to a hot meal - courtesy of Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
Stokes says this is a way to thank those working this Labor Day and for the sacrifices they make all year long in their line of work.
Everyone from firefighters to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and their support staff were welcome. For those that weren’t able to spend the holiday with their families bbq-ing, this was the next best thing.
Officer James Coleman said, “I appreciate him giving the meal and all the officers that have to come by. We all thank you.”
Lt. Jason McWillie said, “We can’t go home and barbecue, but we can count on councilman Stokes to fill us up.”
The free lunch included baked beans, ribs, smoked sausage and even potato salad. Stokes says he hoped to serve 75 first responders in the Capital City.
