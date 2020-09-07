Jay Hopson out as head coach of Southern Miss

Jay Hopson out as head coach of Southern Miss
(Source: Sarah Shaffer)
By Josh Carter | September 7, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 4:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson has resigned, the college confirmed Monday. Assistant coach Scotty Walden will take his place.

The announcement comes after a discussion between Hopson and Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain over the weekend after Thursday night’s loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

“He and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed,” said McClain. “Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”

Hopson was in his fourth season with Southern Miss and posted a 28-23 record. Hopson was also an assistant for the Golden Eagles from 2001-03 and again from 2005-07.

Read their full statement HERE.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.