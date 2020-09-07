Jay Hopson out as head coach of Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson has resigned, the college confirmed Monday. Assistant coach Scotty Walden will take his place.
The announcement comes after a discussion between Hopson and Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain over the weekend after Thursday night’s loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.
“He and I agreed that new leadership for our football program is needed,” said McClain. “Coach Hopson has been a part of our program for 10 years. I appreciate his commitment to Southern Miss and wish Jay and his family nothing but the best.”
Hopson was in his fourth season with Southern Miss and posted a 28-23 record. Hopson was also an assistant for the Golden Eagles from 2001-03 and again from 2005-07.
Read their full statement HERE.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.