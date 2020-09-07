First Alert Forecast: hot Labor Day Monday; little relief in sight

LABOR DAY: For those wrapping up the holiday weekend, expect a quiet and hot Labor Day across central and southwest Mississippi. Highs will sneak back into the lower to middle 90s with seasonably dry air in place over the region, after starting off the day in the 60s. We’ll drop back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: Heading back to work and school, post-holiday weekend; more September heat will get us back into the groove of things. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies. A few afternoon pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, though many will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The long range forecast full depends on the passage (or not) of a front that will be swing Denver, Colorado from the 90s on Labor Day, into the 30s with snow by Tuesday morning. The system is expected to blast through the Plains states – but slow down as it begins to turn farther east. For us, expect a slight uptick in rain chances with a slight dip in temperatures through the latter parts of the week.
TROPICS: The Tropical Atlantic has continued to churn out system after system; now featuring Tropical Depressions 17 & 18 in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Multiple waves coming off west Africa have medium to high chances of development into the weekend and early next week as the Main Development Region become highly favorable for development. Expect a flurry of activity into this week with multiple systems on the board. In the short term, no immediate US threats.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
