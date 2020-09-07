Coast hunters take advantage of short alligator hunting season

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - Alligator hunters in Mississippi wait all year for the season to begin. Once it does, visions of that once-in-a-lifetime gator fills their dreams.
“It’s a different unique experience that not a lot of people get to do,” said recreational alligator hunter, Benjamin Bentz.
It’s a unique experience that allowed Benjamin Bentz and three of his partners to catch this monster near the Wolf River halfway through the alligator hunting season.
“We started it, me and some of my friends and I started it three years ago on a whim and said hey this would be kinda cool,” said Bentz. “It’s just a really fun time. It’s a short season. It’s only ten days long so it’s a good time for us to have some fun together and get out here and do something different.”
As the moon peeked over the horizon, the boat set off into the Pascagoula River.
Hunting alligators isn’t merely just dropping a hook in the water. Bentz and the boys lurk in the water much like they’re hunting reptile, but they use one tactic to hunt that is different than many.
“We’re just using spot lights,” said Bentz. “We’ve found that red lens covered spot lights tend to work better. Their eyes glow better. So, we’re just looking for that glow of the eyes. Once we find it, we sit in that spot and wait for them to pop back up. We take off shore type fishing equipment and cast weighted treble hooks over them and just a chance that you snag it. Once you snag it, it’s a fight.”
And it was a fight that ensued, once the men snagged the nearly eleven footer last week.
Hours after speaking to Bentz, they set off to hunt again. Mere hours later, they snagged another one, this one was 7 feet 10 inches.
Bentz said adrenaline takes over when you finally realize you’ve caught a big one.
“When he first surfaced the water and we saw how big he was, it was a big shock,” said Bentz. “There were some words that were thrown out that stated we were in shock.”
Bentz said it isn’t just the thrill of the hunt because alligator is rather tasty, but a word of caution.
“It really is good eating if you know how to prepare it,” said Bentz. “If you don’t know how to prepare it, you might want to ask somebody.”
Alligator hunting season in public waters in Mississippi started at noon on August 28th and closes September 7th at noon.
