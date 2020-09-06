Local groups collects laptops for JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An old laptop in your home could be an important tool for a child’s education.
Several groups are collecting gently used laptops, headphones, chargers and school supplies for Jackson Public School students who are virtual learning.
Pastor CJ Rhodes of Mt. Helm Baptist Church has partnered with Moms Demand Action and other groups to provide devices. Rhodes said many parents do not have laptops at all, and their children are using instructional packets for learning. Other parents have three or four children but have only one device.
“We want to make sure that no child gets left behind with issues like technology or paper. In the midst of the stresses of all the other things dealing with virtual learning, having an iPad or a laptop shouldn’t be an issue,” said Rhodes.
Donations can be dropped off at Broad Street Cafe in Jackson or Cups in Madison until September 15.
The groups are working to make sure the devices will have access to the internet.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.