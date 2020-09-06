Local group honors late Boseman with ‘Black Panther’ screening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson church celebrated the life of Chadwick Boseman with a special screening of the film “Black Panther.”
A group called Mississippi Move hosted the event at New Horizon Church on Sunday.
Boseman recently died at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer.
Organizers hoped to honor the late actor and show the community a positive role model.
“Is it very inspiring for a lot of young young Black males, especially growing up to see a superhero that look like them and knowing that they still can be a superhero in real life by following the steps dead brother Chadwick Boseman did by dedicating his life to service and lift up his community,” mac Eppes said.
Mississippi Move plans to host more events across the state in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.