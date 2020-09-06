First Alert Forecast: Hot & sunny conditions will continue for Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We started off the day on the cooler side compared to other mornings with lower humidity values, but temperatures have quickly climbed to the low to middle 90′s across the region. It has been a pretty comfortable day with the drier air in place. Tonight, we will have clear skies and another slow cool down with temperatures likely to dip back in to the low to middle 60′s for the area. The lower humidity should continue into Labor Day with highs in the middle 90′s. So it will be how, but not very muggy. Expect lots of sunshine as well for Monday.
Looking towards the middle to end of this upcoming work week, there is till a lot of uncertainty with he forecast. Models are continuing to be inconsistent with forecast on whether or not the second cold front will push through the area. If the front does make it, we will get a taste of fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. If the front doesn’t make it to the area, we will continue to see the summery likely conditions continue with more heat and humidity. Make sure to stay updated because changes to the forecast for the end of the week will likely be changed. Hopefully we will get the clarity we need here soon.
Tropics: The peak of hurricane season is September 10th and it’s certainly showing with the activity occurring right now. Two tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic both have high changes for development. One of them will likely become our next tropical depression by tonight or tomorrow. Another disturbance is in Caribbean, but only has a 10% for formation as of now. A new disturbance that popped up this morning is just to the southeast of Bermuda tracking to the WNW towards the Carolina’s and has a 30% chance for development through the next 5 days. We’ll have more updates if anything changes out in the tropics or if we could be potentially impacted!
