First Alert Forecast: Hot & sunny conditions will continue for Labor Day

Looking towards the middle to end of this upcoming work week, there is till a lot of uncertainty with he forecast. Models are continuing to be inconsistent with forecast on whether or not the second cold front will push through the area. If the front does make it, we will get a taste of fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. If the front doesn’t make it to the area, we will continue to see the summery likely conditions continue with more heat and humidity. Make sure to stay updated because changes to the forecast for the end of the week will likely be changed. Hopefully we will get the clarity we need here soon.