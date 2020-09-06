First Alert Forecast: Continuing the holiday weekend hot & sunny

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are expecting to continue the holiday weekend today with lots of sunshine! It will still be hot with temperatures likely to top off in the low to mid 90′s across the area, but it won’t be as muggy and humid thanks to a front that pushed through the area yesterday that helped filter in slightly drier air. Rain chances for today will pretty much be near 0% all day. Tonight, lows will dip down to the upper 60′s. On Labor Day, the sunshine will continue with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm. We will have plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 90′s. Moisture will return to the area by Tuesday or so creating the muggier conditions. We are still watching for the potential for the second cold front to push through our area by late this week.
Models have been back and forth on agreeing that the front will move through to drop our temperatures and humidity. If we do see it move through, below average temperatures are likely, but it is still up in the air on just how much cooling we will receive. We are approaching the peak of hurricane season and still a lot of activity is occurring this morning. There are 2 tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that both have high change for development through the next 5 days. These could potentially be our next 2 tropical depressions by this week. Another disturbance is a little closer to home in the Caribbean, but only has a 10% chance for formation as of now. We will continue to have updates on the tropics and let you know if we could potentially see any impacts!
