First Alert Forecast: Continuing the holiday weekend hot & sunny

Models have been back and forth on agreeing that the front will move through to drop our temperatures and humidity. If we do see it move through, below average temperatures are likely, but it is still up in the air on just how much cooling we will receive. We are approaching the peak of hurricane season and still a lot of activity is occurring this morning. There are 2 tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that both have high change for development through the next 5 days. These could potentially be our next 2 tropical depressions by this week. Another disturbance is a little closer to home in the Caribbean, but only has a 10% chance for formation as of now. We will continue to have updates on the tropics and let you know if we could potentially see any impacts!