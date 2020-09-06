Drive-thru voter registration kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local organizations and concerned citizens have teamed up with Hinds County to register voters in a creative way during this pandemic.
Sunday School Live and Go Ye Therefore Ministries are leading the effort.
Organizers say only 20 percent of the population in Hinds County actually votes.
They say the “Cruise 2 Choose 2020 Voter Registration Drive-thru” is an easy way to register to vote, get your questions answered, and stay safe.
The drive-thru registration will take place every Sunday in September 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The voter registration will take place at the following locations:
• September 6, 2020 – New Horizon Church International
• September 13, 2020 – Jackson Medical Mall
• September 20, 2020 – Pascagoula Street; Hinds County Circuit Clerk
• September 27, 2020 – TBD
“Doesn’t matter what you decide, but it’s important you exercise that right,” said Pastor Allan Cole, Organizer. “And not casting a ballot it’s still voting. So, it’s important to do something, to make a selection. You cannot overlook it, dismiss it, disregard [it], and say that it does not apply to you.”
