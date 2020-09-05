VP Pence welcomes Vanderburgh and Posey Co. Sheriffs to Republican Party

INDIANA (WFIE) - Vice President Mike Pence tweeted Friday about Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff Dave Wedding and Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham.
The tweet reads:
“Two Democrat Sheriffs in Indiana joined the Republican Party! Proud to welcome Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh Co. and Sheriff Tom Latham of Posey Co. to the GOP! Under President @realdonaldtrump we stand for Law & Order and we Back the Blue!”
Sheriff Wedding announced he was switching on Thursday. He says it’s because of negative attitudes towards law enforcement.
Sheriff Latham said it was an honor to be mentioned by the Vice President.
