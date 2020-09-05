First Alert Forecast: Hot, but drier Labor Day weekend in store

The moisture is expected to return by next week before we will see another cold front that could potentially move through the area. If in fact the front does push through, not only will we see a drop in moisture we will also see a below average temperatures late in the upcoming work and school week. There’s still uncertainly how much our temperatures will drop since it is still a ways out, but as of now we could see highs in the mid to upper 80′s. The tropics are still busy as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Omar still remains a Tropical Depression this morning. There are also a few tropical waves out in the eastern Atlantic. One of them having an 80% chance for development in the next 5 days. More updates are to come on the Tropics if anything chances that could potentially impact our area!