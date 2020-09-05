First Alert Forecast: Hot, but drier Labor Day weekend in store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re kicking off the morning feeling warm outside. We will see temperatures reach the lower 90′s today, it will feel less humid. A cold front is dropping southward today and it will help usher in drier air for the Labor Day weekend. This will help create more pleasant conditions for the next few days, but it will still be hot with temperatures climbing to the 90′s each afternoon. This drier air will also help limit rain chances as well. A few isolated showers could be possible today, but they will mainly be down to the south this afternoon and evening. Since we will have the lack of moisture this weekend, overnight low will likely drop to the mid to upper 60′s tonight and possibly tomorrow night.
The moisture is expected to return by next week before we will see another cold front that could potentially move through the area. If in fact the front does push through, not only will we see a drop in moisture we will also see a below average temperatures late in the upcoming work and school week. There’s still uncertainly how much our temperatures will drop since it is still a ways out, but as of now we could see highs in the mid to upper 80′s. The tropics are still busy as we approach the peak of hurricane season. Omar still remains a Tropical Depression this morning. There are also a few tropical waves out in the eastern Atlantic. One of them having an 80% chance for development in the next 5 days. More updates are to come on the Tropics if anything chances that could potentially impact our area!
