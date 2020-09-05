First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures likely overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The front that has moved through the area today has stalled out just to the south of of the I-20 corridor. This has helped spark up showers and and in our southern half of the area along with a bit of cloud cover. Some of these could have heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. If you live north of I-20 it’s probably feeling a little more pleasant outside with the drier air in place. The shower and storm activity should fizzle out in the next few hours once the sunsets for the day. The front will continue to push southward tonight through tomorrow bringing lower humidity to the entire area. Due to the lack of moisture we will likely see temperatures dip to the mid 60′s tonight. A few spots up north might see the lower 60′s. Tomorrow will be mostly dry across the area and a little more comfortable with the lower humidity. It will still feel hot though with high near 94 tomorrow afternoon, but it won’t be as humid as it has been.