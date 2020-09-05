First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures likely overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The front that has moved through the area today has stalled out just to the south of of the I-20 corridor. This has helped spark up showers and and in our southern half of the area along with a bit of cloud cover. Some of these could have heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds. If you live north of I-20 it’s probably feeling a little more pleasant outside with the drier air in place. The shower and storm activity should fizzle out in the next few hours once the sunsets for the day. The front will continue to push southward tonight through tomorrow bringing lower humidity to the entire area. Due to the lack of moisture we will likely see temperatures dip to the mid 60′s tonight. A few spots up north might see the lower 60′s. Tomorrow will be mostly dry across the area and a little more comfortable with the lower humidity. It will still feel hot though with high near 94 tomorrow afternoon, but it won’t be as humid as it has been.
The moisture will start to retreat back into the area during the upcoming work and school week creating the more muggy conditions. We are still watching out for the second cold front to approach the area by Thursday of this next week. Models are beginning to agree with each other that we will see cooler temperatures and lower humidity move into the area. As of now, temperatures are expected to only rise to the mid 80′s. This could change so make sure to check back for any changes!
Tropics: We have 2 tropical waves off in the eastern Atlantic that have high chances for formation and we could potentially see 2 new tropical depression by this week. These won’t impact us in the meantime. A new disturbance in the Caribbean is traveling westward, but only has a 10% chance for development through the next 5 days.
