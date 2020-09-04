U.S. Attorney says strategies to curb violent crime can’t happen without more JPD officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As the Capital City approaches what could be its deadliest year in history -- with 81 homicides so far and less than three months to go -- a 3 On Your Side analysis of each killing shows why many are happening and how one federal prosecutor believes some of them could have been stopped.
Jackson’s mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, and the city’s police chief have repeatedly told reporters for months that police officers can’t always be in people’s homes when these incidents take place.
“The recent spike in violence, where friends and family are turning anger into violence and harming each other, when even a six-year-old child is a shooting victim, are signs that our community is in crisis,” Lumumba said in a video statement released Friday. “With so much of the violence happening between people who know each other well, we know that in these cases, police can only make arrests after the harm is done.”
However, 47 percent of those homicides took place between people who knew each other or arose out of interpersonal conflict. Three percent of the city’s homicides appeared to be random, based on investigators with the department.
The rest -- fifty percent -- are not known, meaning it’s not clear whether the assailant knew the victim nor what the motive was in the killing.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst believes that means some of those killings could have been stopped if the city could truly implement community policing efforts.
“In order to do that, you gotta have cops on the streets, walking the streets. And you can’t have cops on the streets, walking the streets, if you don’t have cops,” Hurst said.
Hurst said federal initiatives like Operation Legend, which has been used in Memphis, Detroit and other major cities, coordinates efforts between federal, local and state law enforcement to fight violent crime, and the results have been encouraging.
Other efforts like Operation Cease Fire concentrate on helping felons get in touch with people that can re-integrate them into society before they’re released from prison. Hurst cautions that those programs only work with enough manpower at the local level.
“When they’re trying to respond to calls, they can’t be walking the streets. When they’re trying to do reports and help other officers, they can’t be meeting those grandmothers, they can’t be coaching those kids. We’ve got to have sufficient police officers to be able to do true community policing if we want Jackson to get better,” Hurst said.
The Jackson Police Department has dealt with officer shortages for at least the last year-and-a-half, according to internal documents and reports uncovered by 3 On Your Side. City Councilman Aaron Banks said JPD has around 300 officers right now.
Hurst said a study from 20 years ago -- adjusted for the city’s current population -- shows Jackson should have twice that number of officers.
He believes the rank and file are working as hard as they can but said these men and women are underpaid, understaffed and undervalued.
“If you want to motivate someone, if you want to get the best out of someone, you’ve gotta show them respect. You’ve gotta show them value. You don’t do that by putting a target on their back as a leader,” Hurst said. “You don’t do that by trying to publicly name and shame them when they’re trying to do their job. You don’t do that by not giving them more manpower, expecting 300 officers to do the work of 600.”
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said they’re planning for another recruit class later this month.
Banks said the city council will be freezing fifty officer positions in the budget to increase the starting salary of a JPD officer from $26,000 to at least $31,000 to provide more competitive pay and boost morale.
