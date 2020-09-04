U.S. Attorney says strategies to curb violent crime can’t happen without more JPD officers

“If you want to motivate someone, if you want to get the best out of someone, you’ve gotta show them respect. You’ve gotta show them value. You don’t do that by putting a target on their back as a leader,” Hurst said. “You don’t do that by trying to publicly name and shame them when they’re trying to do their job. You don’t do that by not giving them more manpower, expecting 300 officers to do the work of 600.”