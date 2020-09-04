Troopers increase patrols during Labor Day weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol kicks off their holiday enforcement period on Friday at midnight as the Labor Day weekend begins.
MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E) during the holiday period.
This means that drivers will notice more state troopers on the highway throughout the weekend as they work to keep everyone safe.
MHP says they will set up safety checkpoints across the state in efforts to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.
Troopers have teamed up with other law enforcement agencies across the state for this holiday weekend.
“We will be enforcing all traffic laws throughout the entire state of Mississippi from 12:01 a.m. all the way throughout the entire labor day weekend,” said Corporal Marcus White. “With that being said, it will be in the best interest to not drink and drive. Drive sober or get pulled over.”
During last year’s Labor Day weekend, state troopers made 216 DUI arrests and worked 131 crashes, including 3 fatalities, on the highways.
