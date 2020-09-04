TODAY at 11: Tips for a safe cookout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Labor Day Weekend is upon us, and for many folks that means firing up the grill.
Registered Dietician Rebecca Turner passed down some tips to help make your cookout COVID-friendly.
“Offer a main-dish that doesn’t require community use of condiments, such as grilled steak and chicken kabobs,” Turner said. “Plate side dishes beforehand into individual containers to eliminate self-serve portions. Offer an assortment of grab-and-go sweet treats like popsicles and cupcakes to avoid lingering at the dessert table. Don’t forget to keep the party outside, designate a bathroom for guests only, and encourage your guest to wear masks and wash hands frequently.”
Steak and Chicken Kabobs
Ingredients
- ½ cup teriyaki sauce
- ½ cup honey
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ pinch ground ginger
- 2 medium red bell peppers, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 large sweet onion, peeled and cut into wedges
- 1½ cups whole fresh mushrooms
- 1 pound beef sirloin, cut into 1 inch cubes
- 1½ pound skinless, boneless chicken breast halves - cut into cubes
- 10 eaches skewers
Directions
In a large ziptop bag, mix the teriyaki sauce, honey, garlic powder, and ginger. Place red bell peppers, onion wedges, mushrooms, beef, and chicken in the bag with the marinade. Seal, and refrigerate 4 to 24 hours.
Preheat grill for medium-high heat.
Pour marinaded mixture into a bowl and discard bag. Slice the meat and vegetables onto skewers, leaving a small space between each item, discard leftover marinade.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill skewers for 10 minutes, turning as needed, or until meat is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Chicken should reach an internal temp of 165F.
Perfect Potato Salad
- 3 pounds (about 4 cups) small potatoes, halved
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley (3 tablespoons fresh)
- 1 teaspoon dried dill (1 tablespoon fresh)
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons stone-ground mustard
- ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper (or s&p to taste)
Place halved potatoes in a medium saucepan and covered with water. Bring potatoes to a full boil and boil for 13-15 minutes or until potatoes can easily be pierced with a fork. Drain potatoes, pat dry with a paper towel and transfer to a large bowl.
While cooked potatoes are cooling in a large bowl, form the dressing. In a small bowl, whisk together parsley, dill, onions, vinegar, olive oil, mustard, salt, and pepper. Pour dressing over slightly warm potatoes and gently toss to cover.
Serve potato salad warm, room temperature, or chilled.
