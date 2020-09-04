TODAY at 11: Tips for a safe cookout

“Offer a main-dish that doesn’t require community use of condiments, such as grilled steak and chicken kabobs,” Turner said. “Plate side dishes beforehand into individual containers to eliminate self-serve portions. Offer an assortment of grab-and-go sweet treats like popsicles and cupcakes to avoid lingering at the dessert table. Don’t forget to keep the party outside, designate a bathroom for guests only, and encourage your guest to wear masks and wash hands frequently.”