Police: Teen drives stolen 4-wheeler across Miss. River bridge before being stopped by cop

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old on a stolen 4-wheeler made it into Natchez before being stopped by a cop.
It happened Thursday evening around 10:20 p.m. when a deputy saw a 4-wheeler driving on Palestine Road without its headlights on.
When the deputy stopped the 4-wheeler, the teen driver admitted that it was stolen and that he had driven it from Vidalia, Louisiana and across the Mississippi River bridge into Natchez.
The teen’s mother was then called and he was released into her custody. The owner’s of the stolen 4-wheeler said they didn’t even know it was missing before they were contacted by police.
