Miss. Supreme Court allows felony plea hearings via video conference

The Attorney General wrote that after the CARES Act allowed federal district courts to utilize video conferences to conduct plea hearings, “all federal district courts in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee have found that felony plea proceedings cannot be conducted in person without seriously jeopardizing public health and safety and authorized the use of interactive audiovisual technology for these proceedings where the defendant consents and the court specifically finds that the plea cannot be delayed without serious harm to the interests of justice.”