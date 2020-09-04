Man who lied to Simpson Co. authorities now behind bars for Rankin Co. charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested for making a false report to law enforcement in Simpson County during a manhunt for a killer is now serving a 3 year sentence at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility for charges in Rankin County.
Shawn Michael Tullos lied to officers about seeing Joaquin Blackwell, the man suspected in the murder of Simpson County deputy James Blair, back in June.
He served 3 months for the misdemeanor in Simpson County and was picked up by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and adjudicated for a charge of attempted credit card fraud.
Tullos plead guilty and is now serving a 3-year sentence with MDOC.
