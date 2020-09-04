Lumumba on crime: ‘We are called to do more’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba addressed the city’s spike in violence with a video ahead of Labor Day.
Lumumba offered prayers for everyone impacted by violence and says the impact of coronavirus on jobs and mental health has led more people to violent crime within the city.
“Law enforcement is an important part of the picture and we are extremely grateful for their efforts and their sacrifice, but they are a part of the picture,” he said. “With so much of the violence happening between people who know each other well, we know that in these cases, police can only make arrests after the harm is done. We are called to do more.”
He urged everyone to seek help if dealing with stress or other mental health issues. The City of Jackson has a mental health resource page that you can visit by clicking here.
August was the deadliest month in the city’s history with 15 homicides. For the year, there has already been more than 80 homicides, which is on par with the totals in 2018 and 2019 with nearly four months remaining in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.