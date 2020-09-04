Little Rock fallen officers memorial vandalized with spray-paint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Little Rock Police Memorial for Fallen Officers was vandalized overnight on Wednesday.
Our content partner KATV, reports “Defund the police” was spray-painted on the memorial.
Below the memorial, “Breonna Taylor” was painted on the ground.
In addition, two police vehicles and the Pulaski County Court building were also spray painted, KATV reports.
The Little Rock Fraternal Order of Police released a statement on social media condemning the acts.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.